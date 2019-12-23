NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP search warrant yields seizure of stolen mail, charges laid

By Scott Brooks

Grande Prairie RCMP search warrant yields seizure of stolen mail, charges laid

Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Grande Prairie Drug Unit conducted an investigation into a string of recent mail thefts and have charged three adults in connection with the thefts.

On December 19, the Grande Prairie Drug Unit and general duty members executed a search warrant at a residence in Grande Prairie on December 19.

According to RCMP, numerous items of stolen mail from Grande Prairie and surrounding area were located in the residence. The search also resulted in the discovery of a forgery operation. 

34-year-old Justin Heaven, 23-year-old Shawn Robson, and 25-year-old Ashley Howard have been charged with multiple offences such as possession of stolen mail and possession of credit card data.

All three appeared in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on December 23 and have been remanded for court appearances in the first week of January.

