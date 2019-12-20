NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP search warrant yields seizure of stolen mail

By Scott Brooks

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Terra Nova oil production suspended over fire safety equipment failure

CALGARY — Production at the Terra Nova offshore oilfield operated by Suncor Energy Inc. remains offline following a suspension order...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Grande Prairie RCMP search warrant yields seizure of stolen mail

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - As a result of a recent investigation focussed on mail theft and...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

PRRD provides update on Rose Prairie water station

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District has provided residents with an update on...
Read more
Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – As a result of a recent investigation focussed on mail theft and possession of stolen property, the Grande Prairie Drug Unit and general duty members executed a search warrant at a residence in Grande Prairie on December 19.

According to RCMP, numerous items of stolen mail from Grande Prairie and surrounding area were located in the residence. The search also resulted in the discovery of a forgery operation. 

The following items were seized: personal government identification, cheque books, personal documents, as well as forged identification, cheques, and blank credit cards.

- Advertisement -

Police say two adult males and two adult females were arrested at the residence. Charges are pending.

Previous articlePRRD provides update on Rose Prairie water station
Next articleTerra Nova oil production suspended over fire safety equipment failure

More Articles Like This

Terra Nova oil production suspended over fire safety equipment failure

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Production at the Terra Nova offshore oilfield operated by Suncor Energy Inc. remains offline following a suspension order by the regulator. The shutdown was...
Read more

PRRD provides update on Rose Prairie water station

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District has provided residents with an update on the Rose Prairie Water Station.
Read more

Increased interim payments to help BC farmers recover from 2019 losses

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia has announced that farmers enrolled in the federal-provincial AgriStability program will be...
Read more

Enbridge to make expansions to T-South Pipeline

Energy News Scott Brooks - 0
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Officials from Enbridge made a presentation to the City of Prince George Council on December 16 regarding the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv