Grande Prairie RCMP search warrant yields seizure of stolen mail

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – As a result of a recent investigation focussed on mail theft and possession of stolen property, the Grande Prairie Drug Unit and general duty members executed a search warrant at a residence in Grande Prairie on December 19.

According to RCMP, numerous items of stolen mail from Grande Prairie and surrounding area were located in the residence. The search also resulted in the discovery of a forgery operation.

The following items were seized: personal government identification, cheque books, personal documents, as well as forged identification, cheques, and blank credit cards.

Police say two adult males and two adult females were arrested at the residence. Charges are pending.