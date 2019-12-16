Grande Prairie RCMP seeking public’s assistance in locating missing man

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 31-year-old John Lennerton.

According to RCMP, Lennerton is believed to be in the Grande Prairie area, however could possibly be in Lloydminster.

Lennerton is described as:

5’10″/200lbs

Brown hair

Blue eyes

There is a concern for his well-being. RCMP would like to locate and speak with him as soon as possible.

Anyone with information regarding Lennerton’s whereabouts is being asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.