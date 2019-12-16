Grande Prairie RCMP seize drugs and weapons following traffic stop

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP have seized drugs and weapons, and laid several charges, following a traffic stop in Clairmont.

According to RCMP, on the early morning of December 7, before 1:00 a.m., police observed a suspicious vehicle in the area of Clairmont. Police conducted a traffic stop with the vehicle. A female, and the lone occupant of the vehicle, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Further investigation led police to locate and seize the following:

37 grams of methamphetamine

small amounts of cocaine and heroin

$1000 cash

a baton and a folding knife

24-year-old Kyla Pilgrim, of Grande Prairie, has been charged with two counts of Possession for the purpose of trafficking, and two counts of Fail to comply with a probation order.

Pilgrim was held in custody and appeared in Court on December 11.