Grande Prairie RCMP seize drugs and weapons following traffic stop

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP have seized drugs and weapons, and laid several charges, following a traffic stop in Clairmont.
According to RCMP, on the early morning of December 7, before 1:00 a.m., police observed a suspicious vehicle in the area of Clairmont. Police conducted a traffic stop with the vehicle. A female, and the lone occupant of the vehicle, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Further investigation led police to locate and seize the following:
- 37 grams of methamphetamine
- small amounts of cocaine and heroin
- $1000 cash
- a baton and a folding knife
24-year-old Kyla Pilgrim, of Grande Prairie, has been charged with two counts of Possession for the purpose of trafficking, and two counts of Fail to comply with a probation order.
Pilgrim was held in custody and appeared in Court on December 11.