NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP seize drugs and weapons following traffic stop

By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Grande Prairie RCMP seize drugs and weapons following traffic stop

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP have seized drugs and weapons, and laid several charges, following...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Grande Prairie RCMP lay charges following suspicious person complaint

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB - RCMP have charged two people with drug and weapons offences, after receiving a...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Toys for Tickets Campaign end date soon approaches

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Toys for Tickets Campaign end date is Thursday, December 19th, 2019.
Read more
Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP have seized drugs and weapons, and laid several charges, following a traffic stop in Clairmont.

According to RCMP, on the early morning of December 7, before 1:00 a.m., police observed a suspicious vehicle in the area of Clairmont. Police conducted a traffic stop with the vehicle. A female, and the lone occupant of the vehicle, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Further investigation led police to locate and seize the following:

  • 37 grams of methamphetamine
  • small amounts of cocaine and heroin
  • $1000 cash
  • a baton and a folding knife
- Advertisement -

24-year-old Kyla Pilgrim, of Grande Prairie, has been charged with two counts of Possession for the purpose of trafficking, and two counts of Fail to comply with a probation order.

Pilgrim was held in custody and appeared in Court on December 11.

Previous articleGrande Prairie RCMP lay charges following suspicious person complaint

More Articles Like This

Grande Prairie RCMP lay charges following suspicious person complaint

News Tracy Teves - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB - RCMP have charged two people with drug and weapons offences, after receiving a suspicious persons complaint.
Read more

Toys for Tickets Campaign end date soon approaches

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Toys for Tickets Campaign end date is Thursday, December 19th, 2019. The Toys...
Read more

North Peace Cultural Centre presents ‘Arts Stars-Home for Christmas’

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Cultural Centre (NPCC) presents ‘Arts Stars-Home for Christmas’. Thursday, December 19th...
Read more

ATCO Two-Rivers makes a substantial contribution to the Salvation Army

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - ATCO Two-Rivers has once again shown they are a great partner with the Salvation Army by making...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv