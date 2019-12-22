Grande Prairie RCMP target impaired drivers this holiday season

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Throughout the month of December, the Grande Prairie RCMP Traffic Unit has been conducting impaired driving initiatives, aimed at keeping the roadways safe this holiday season.

So far, the RCMP say 1,546 drivers were checked and provided roadside breath samples in accordance with the new Mandatory Alcohol Screening laws.

Out of those drivers checked and provided a roadside breath sample, four were arrested and charged for impaired driving, and two were given a 24 hour driving suspension. Other tickets issued included 15 provincial violation tickets and six other provincial sanctions.

Grande Prairie RCMP consider this initiative to be successful and will continue to conduct roadside stops throughout the remainder of the holiday season.