NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP target impaired drivers this holiday season

By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Grande Prairie RCMP target impaired drivers this holiday season

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Throughout the month of December, the Grande Prairie RCMP Traffic Unit has been...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Grande Prairie RCMP search warrant yields seizure of stolen mail

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - As a result of a recent investigation focussed on mail theft and...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

PRRD provides update on Rose Prairie water station

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District has provided residents with an update on...
Read more
Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Throughout the month of December, the Grande Prairie RCMP Traffic Unit has been conducting impaired driving initiatives, aimed at keeping the roadways safe this holiday season.

So far, the RCMP say 1,546 drivers were checked and provided roadside breath samples in accordance with the new Mandatory Alcohol Screening laws.

Out of those drivers checked and provided a roadside breath sample, four were arrested and charged for impaired driving, and two were given a 24 hour driving suspension. Other tickets issued included 15 provincial violation tickets and six other provincial sanctions.

- Advertisement -

Grande Prairie RCMP consider this initiative to be successful and will continue to conduct roadside stops throughout the remainder of the holiday season.

Previous articleGrande Prairie RCMP search warrant yields seizure of stolen mail

More Articles Like This

Grande Prairie RCMP search warrant yields seizure of stolen mail

News Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - As a result of a recent investigation focussed on mail theft and possession of stolen property, the...
Read more

PRRD provides update on Rose Prairie water station

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District has provided residents with an update on the Rose Prairie Water Station.
Read more

Increased interim payments to help BC farmers recover from 2019 losses

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia has announced that farmers enrolled in the federal-provincial AgriStability program will be...
Read more

Enbridge to make expansions to T-South Pipeline

Energy News Scott Brooks - 0
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Officials from Enbridge made a presentation to the City of Prince George Council on December 16 regarding the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv