Grande Prairie RCMP traffic stop leads to drug seizure and charges

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB – RCMP have laid drug trafficking charges, following a vehicle stop in Clairmont.

On December 5, 2019, Grande Prairie Rural RCMP were making patrols in an area identified as a hot-spot for criminal activity. After noting a suspicious vehicle, police conducted a traffic stop.

Investigation revealed the male driver was in breach of conditions previously set by the courts. Both the driver and the female passenger were arrested by police. Police noted items known to be associated with drug trafficking.

A search of the vehicle led police to locate and seize the following:

15 grams of methamphetamine

2 grams of fentanyl

brass knuckles and two knives

approx. $500 cash

Jesse Derksen (25) of Grande Prairie has been charged with the following:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking x2

Possession of ammunition contrary to order

Fail to comply x5

Drive motor vehicle while unauthorized

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

Shayanne Gross (20) of Grande Prairie, has been charged with Obstructing a peace officer.

Both Derksen and Gross were held for a Judicial Interim Release (JIR) Hearing. Derksen was remanded into custody and appeared in court on December 9, while Gross was released on her own recognizance and was to appear on December 11.

The Grande Prairie RCMP is committed to ensuring the safety and security of the community and will continue to use intelligence-led strategies to identify and target criminal activity.

The RCMP encourages the public to report any suspicious activity or crime. Please contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

