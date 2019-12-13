News

Grande Prairie RCMP traffic stop leads to drug seizure and charges

By Tracy Teves

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

BC Transit to phase in new bike racks on buses to accommodate larger tire size

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Starting this month, B.C. Transit has announced that it will be phasing...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Grande Prairie RCMP traffic stop leads to drug seizure and charges

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB - RCMP have laid drug trafficking charges, following a vehicle stop in Clairmont. 
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Czech Republic earns spot in semifinals after beating Canada West at World Junior A Hockey Challenge

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - More World Junior A Hockey Challenge preliminary action took place last night, Thursday,...
Read more
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB – RCMP have laid drug trafficking charges, following a vehicle stop in Clairmont. 

On December 5, 2019, Grande Prairie Rural RCMP were making patrols in an area identified as a hot-spot for criminal activity. After noting a suspicious vehicle, police conducted a traffic stop.

Investigation revealed the male driver was in breach of conditions previously set by the courts.  Both the driver and the female passenger were arrested by police. Police noted items known to be associated with drug trafficking.

- Advertisement -

A search of the vehicle led police to locate and seize the following:

  • 15 grams of methamphetamine
  • 2 grams of fentanyl
  • brass knuckles and two knives
  • approx. $500 cash

Jesse Derksen (25) of Grande Prairie has been charged with the following:

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking x2
  • Possession of ammunition contrary to order
  • Fail to comply x5
  • Drive motor vehicle while unauthorized
  • Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

Shayanne Gross (20) of Grande Prairie, has been charged with Obstructing a peace officer.

Both Derksen and Gross were held for a Judicial Interim Release (JIR) Hearing. Derksen was remanded into custody and appeared in court on December 9, while Gross was released on her own recognizance and was to appear on December 11.

The Grande Prairie RCMP is committed to ensuring the safety and security of the community and will continue to use intelligence-led strategies to identify and target criminal activity.

The RCMP encourages the public to report any suspicious activity or crime. Please contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

Previous articleCzech Republic earns spot in semifinals after beating Canada West at World Junior A Hockey Challenge
Next articleBC Transit to phase in new bike racks on buses to accommodate larger tire size

More Articles Like This

BC Transit to phase in new bike racks on buses to accommodate larger tire size

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Starting this month, B.C. Transit has announced that it will be phasing in new bike racks on...
Read more

My Special Time with Santa

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. -  Il Lago FSJ Italian Family Restaurant is hosting the 3rd Annual 'My Special Time with Santa'...
Read more

Fort St. John Co-op Presents the 3rd Community Christmas Concert with Tom Cole and friends

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Co-op presents the 3rd annual Community Christmas Concert. Tuesday, December...
Read more

Salvation Army continues to look for Christmas Kettle volunteers

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Salvation Army is continuing to look for volunteers for their annual Christmas Kettle...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv