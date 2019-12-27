NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing man

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 37-year-old Ryan Napier.

According to RCMP, Napier is believed to be in the Grande Prairie area.

Napier is described as:

  • 5’11″/193 lbs.
  • bald
  • brown eyes
Police say there is a concern for his well-being and would like to locate and speak with him as soon as possible.

Anyone with information regarding Napier’s whereabouts is being asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

