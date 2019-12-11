Great windup for final qualifying event for the Peace Curling Tour Championship

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The fifth and final qualifying event for the Peace Curling Tour Championship took place last weekend, December 6 to the 8, at the Fort St. John Curling Club.

Scott Webb’s Peace River quartet prevailed over the Jeff Ginter team out of Dawson Creek in a hard-fought extra-end victory.

Team Webb has qualified for the Championship that will be taking place on January 10 to the 12 in Sexsmith.

- Advertisement -

They will be looking to defend the title as the best Competitive Division team in the Peace Country, which they had won last year.

In the Challenge Division, Marlene Maxwell of Dawson Creek won her first cash spiel of the season by defeating the Mark Heartt team in a close and entertaining final game.

In the Special Olympics Division, both teams each won a game and had fun.

The Dawson Creek Tornados and the Fort St. John Lightning are extremely excited to play next at the Peace Curling Tour Championships along with two more Special Olympics teams, the Grande Prairie Blizzard and the Grande Prairie Hurricanes.

Colesie Pellerin of Debolt beat out the Harper Bilodeau team of Sexsmith in the Junior Division to earn the final berth to the Championship.

The Peace Curling Tour Championship is taking place January 10 to the 12 in Sexsmith.