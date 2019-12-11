Sports

Great windup for final qualifying event for the Peace Curling Tour Championship

By Scott Brooks

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Saudi stock offering creates world’s most valuable company

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabian oil company Aramco surpassed Apple as the world's most valuable public company Wednesday...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Snowfall Warning issued for South B.C. Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the South B.C. Peace.
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alberta slump cited in court process to sell dozens of office buildings

CALGARY — A major player in Calgary's depressed office real estate industry is putting dozens of Alberta office buildings under...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The fifth and final qualifying event for the Peace Curling Tour Championship took place last weekend, December 6 to the 8, at the Fort St. John Curling Club.

Scott Webb’s Peace River quartet prevailed over the Jeff Ginter team out of Dawson Creek in a hard-fought extra-end victory. 

Team Webb has qualified for the Championship that will be taking place on January 10 to the 12 in Sexsmith.

- Advertisement -

They will be looking to defend the title as the best Competitive Division team in the Peace Country, which they had won last year.

In the Challenge Division, Marlene Maxwell of Dawson Creek won her first cash spiel of the season by defeating the Mark Heartt team in a close and entertaining final game. 

In the Special Olympics Division, both teams each won a game and had fun.

The Dawson Creek Tornados and the Fort St. John Lightning are extremely excited to play next at the Peace Curling Tour Championships along with two more Special Olympics teams, the Grande Prairie Blizzard and the Grande Prairie Hurricanes.

Colesie Pellerin of Debolt beat out the Harper Bilodeau team of Sexsmith in the Junior Division to earn the final berth to the Championship.

The Peace Curling Tour Championship is taking place January 10 to the 12 in Sexsmith.

Previous articleAlberta premier opens war room to promote ‘truth’ about energy industry
Next articleGeoscience BC conducts series of four new research projects on earthquakes in Northeast BC

More Articles Like This

Jake Watson competing in saddle bronc at National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
LAS VEGAS, N.V. - Local cowboy Jake Watson, of Hudson's Hope, is currently down in Las Vegas for the 2019 National Finals...
Read more

Fort St John Huskies home this Thursday as they host Sexsmith Vipers

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies will be home this Thursday, December 12, as they take on Sexsmith...
Read more

Team USA beats Czech Republic in OT on Monday night as Wolrd Junior A Challenge Preliminaries continue

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - More preliminary action for the Wolrd Junior A Hockey Challenge took place last night, Monday, December 9, at...
Read more

Ross H MacLean PeeWee A Flyers win gold in Prince George

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Ross H MacLean PeeWee A Flyers were in Prince George on the weekend, December 6 to...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv