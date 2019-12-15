Highway 97 closed at Beatton Airport Road

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Highway 97 is closed in both directions at the Beatton Airport Road.

According to Drivebc.ca, the highway is closed due to a vehicle incident approximately 40km south of Wonowon.

The closure happened at around 12:00 a.m. Sunday. At this time it is not clear what vehicles were involved in the collision and we are told a detour isn’t available.

REMINDER – CLOSED – #BCHwy97 is closed in both directions at Beatton Airport Rd, north of #FortStJohn due to a vehicle incident. Assessment in progress. No estimated time of opening. No detour available. Next update 2:45 AM MST. More info here: https://t.co/7KfeJjI3Rg — DriveBC NE (@DriveBC_NE) December 15, 2019

For updates on the status of the Highway, visit www.drivebc.ca.

If you’re travelling in the area, let us know what you see. Email any news tips to news@moosefm.ca