NewsRegional

Highway 97 closed south of Dawson Creek at E Arras Road

By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Highway 97 closed south of Dawson Creek at E Arras Road

Dawson Creek, B.C. - DriveBC is reporting of a traffic incident 16 kilometres south of Dawson Creek...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John Arts Council hosts ‘Arts Stars – Home for Christmas’

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Arts Council was host to 'Arts Stars -...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

West Moberly willing to work with SD 60 on lease agreements for Camp Cameron

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 Trustees voted in favour of sending a letter to the...
Read more
Scott Brooks

Dawson Creek, B.C. – DriveBC is reporting of a traffic incident 16 kilometres south of Dawson Creek at E Arras Road.

According to DriveBC, as of 2:30 p.m. Friday, the road is closed to traffic in both directions on Highway 97.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area as crews assess and clear the scene.

- Advertisement -

The next update is expected to be released at 4:00 p.m.

DriveBC is advising drivers to use caution when travelling on the roads as some areas are experiencing heavy amounts of snowfall.

For up-to-date road conditions, you can visit drivebc.ca.

Previous articleFort St John Arts Council hosts ‘Arts Stars – Home for Christmas’

More Articles Like This

Fort St John Arts Council hosts ‘Arts Stars – Home for Christmas’

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Arts Council was host to 'Arts Stars - Home for Christmas' on...
Read more

West Moberly willing to work with SD 60 on lease agreements for Camp Cameron

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 Trustees voted in favour of sending a letter to the Province expressing their concern in...
Read more

Grande Prairie RCMP charge two with drugs and weapons offences

News Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP have laid several charges against two individuals, following a lengthy investigation. According...
Read more

Grande Prairie RCMP advise public of potential frauds and scams

News Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP are reminding local residents and business owners to be cautious of potential scams and...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv