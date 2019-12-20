Highway 97 closed south of Dawson Creek at E Arras Road

Dawson Creek, B.C. – DriveBC is reporting of a traffic incident 16 kilometres south of Dawson Creek at E Arras Road.

According to DriveBC, as of 2:30 p.m. Friday, the road is closed to traffic in both directions on Highway 97.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area as crews assess and clear the scene.

The next update is expected to be released at 4:00 p.m.

DriveBC is advising drivers to use caution when travelling on the roads as some areas are experiencing heavy amounts of snowfall.

For up-to-date road conditions, you can visit drivebc.ca.