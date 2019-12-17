NewsRegional

Hudson’s Hope RCMP issue latest police report for November 12 to December 15

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Hudson’s Hope RCMP has released its latest police report.

According to RCMP, between November 12 to December 15, they responded 29 calls for service.

Along with those calls for service, Hudson’s Hope RCMP received three reports of theft and a report of illegally stored restricted firearms.

When it comes to driving violations, the RCMP report that they had issued 84 violations and warning tickets to drivers.

Hudson’s Hope RCMP say road safety continues to be a big focus for the detachment and with the holiday now upon us, RCMP will be extra vigilant when it comes to road safety.

There has been and will be many Christmas gatherings and parties so the RCMP is reminding drivers to use responsibility when it comes to driving home from these events and or use a safe ride home.

