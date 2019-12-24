Huskies Head Coach reflects on season so far and looks ahead to new year

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Now that the Christmas break is upon us, it is now the time for hockey coaches to take some time and reflect on how the season has shaped up so far and where it will be headed in the new year.

Huskies Head Coach, Todd Alexander, says it has been a good year so far for his team as they have been performing very well, in part to the fact that most of the team consists of returning players.

Currently, in the NWJHL Division Standings, the Huskies are in first place with 19 wins, four losses, and two overtime losses.

- Advertisement -

Even though the Pups are in first place with a strong standing, Alexander says the team must not rest on their laurels and must continue to focus on themselves, rather than focusing solely on the competition.

According to Alexander, the team has been busy over the past couple of weeks improving their play, primarily when it comes to face-offs and five-on-fives.

Alexander says it has been a pleasure working with the players and looks forward to seeing what the next 15 games of regular-season action will bring in the new year.