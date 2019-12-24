Sports

Huskies Head Coach reflects on season so far and looks ahead to new year

By Scott Brooks

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Public safety minister asks RCMP for clarity over Indigenous blockade strategy

OTTAWA — The federal public safety minister's office says it has spoken to the RCMP over concerns about language reportedly...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Huskies Head Coach reflects on season so far and looks ahead to new year

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Now that the Christmas break is upon us, it is now the...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Federal report says Canadians ‘doubtful’ on hitting emissions targets

OTTAWA — The federal government was told just before the fall election campaign that many Canadians didn't believe the country...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Now that the Christmas break is upon us, it is now the time for hockey coaches to take some time and reflect on how the season has shaped up so far and where it will be headed in the new year.

Huskies Head Coach, Todd Alexander, says it has been a good year so far for his team as they have been performing very well, in part to the fact that most of the team consists of returning players.

Currently, in the NWJHL Division Standings, the Huskies are in first place with 19 wins, four losses, and two overtime losses.

- Advertisement -

Even though the Pups are in first place with a strong standing, Alexander says the team must not rest on their laurels and must continue to focus on themselves, rather than focusing solely on the competition.

According to Alexander, the team has been busy over the past couple of weeks improving their play, primarily when it comes to face-offs and five-on-fives.

Alexander says it has been a pleasure working with the players and looks forward to seeing what the next 15 games of regular-season action will bring in the new year.

Previous articleFederal report says Canadians ‘doubtful’ on hitting emissions targets
Next articlePublic safety minister asks RCMP for clarity over Indigenous blockade strategy

More Articles Like This

Inconnu announces winners for Fall Raffle

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Inconnu Swim Club was selling tickets for their Fall Raffle and announced the...
Read more

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers on the road over weekend before Christmas break

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were on the road this weekend, December 20 to the 22,...
Read more

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers to play three road games this weekend before Christmas break

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are on the road this weekend, December 20 to the 22,...
Read more

Huskies Player of the Week: Oscar Burgess

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #12 Defenseman Oscar Burgess. Each week,...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv