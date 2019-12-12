Huskies Player of the Week: Cayden Frenette

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #18 Forward Cayden Frenette.

Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.

As part of a weekly feature, Cayden was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.

- Advertisement -

Cayden Frenette Facts:

Age: 18

Height: 6′ 0″

Weight: 165 lbs.

Shoots: Left

Hometown: Fort St. John, B.C.

How long have you been with the Huskies?

Cayden: “This is my first year playing with the Huskies as I played with the Trackers last year.”

What position do you play?

Cayden: “Wing to centre, I get moved around.”

How would you describe your style of play?

Cayden: “Definitely gritty, getting mean in the corners, making plays, and just grinding, pretty much.”

What is your favourite moment so far with the Huskies?

Cayden: “Definitely the Teddy Bear Toss and the bus trips home are always good.”

Who’s your favourite hockey team?

Cayden: “The Vancouver Canucks.”

Who is your Favourite hockey player?

Cayden: “Ryan Kesler when he played for Vancouver, but I’m not too sure now.”

What kind of music do you listen to?

Cayden: “A little bit of everything. Country, hip hop, everything.”

What’s your favourite food?

Cayden: “Anything pasta.”

What do you hope for the future, in terms of this season?

Cayden: “Definitely repeat last year and the year before and just keep going; take some wins.”