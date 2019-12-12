Sports

Huskies Player of the Week: Cayden Frenette

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

Sports

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #18 Forward Cayden Frenette.

Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.

As part of a weekly feature, Cayden was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.

Cayden Frenette Facts:

  • Age: 18
  • Height: 6′ 0″
  • Weight: 165 lbs.
  • Shoots: Left
  • Hometown: Fort St. John, B.C.
  • How long have you been with the Huskies?

Cayden: “This is my first year playing with the Huskies as I played with the Trackers last year.”

  • What position do you play?

Cayden: “Wing to centre, I get moved around.”

  • How would you describe your style of play?

Cayden: “Definitely gritty, getting mean in the corners, making plays, and just grinding, pretty much.”

  • What is your favourite moment so far with the Huskies?

Cayden: “Definitely the Teddy Bear Toss and the bus trips home are always good.”

  • Who’s your favourite hockey team?

Cayden: “The Vancouver Canucks.”

  • Who is your Favourite hockey player?

Cayden: “Ryan Kesler when he played for Vancouver, but I’m not too sure now.”

  • What kind of music do you listen to?

Cayden: “A little bit of everything. Country, hip hop, everything.”

  • What’s your favourite food?

Cayden: “Anything pasta.”

  • What do you hope for the future, in terms of this season?

Cayden: “Definitely repeat last year and the year before and just keep going; take some wins.”

