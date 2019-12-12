Huskies Player of the Week: Cayden Frenette

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #18 Forward Cayden Frenette.
Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.
As part of a weekly feature, Cayden was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.
Cayden Frenette Facts:
- Age: 18
- Height: 6′ 0″
- Weight: 165 lbs.
- Shoots: Left
- Hometown: Fort St. John, B.C.
- How long have you been with the Huskies?
Cayden: “This is my first year playing with the Huskies as I played with the Trackers last year.”
- What position do you play?
Cayden: “Wing to centre, I get moved around.”
- How would you describe your style of play?
Cayden: “Definitely gritty, getting mean in the corners, making plays, and just grinding, pretty much.”
- What is your favourite moment so far with the Huskies?
Cayden: “Definitely the Teddy Bear Toss and the bus trips home are always good.”
- Who’s your favourite hockey team?
Cayden: “The Vancouver Canucks.”
- Who is your Favourite hockey player?
Cayden: “Ryan Kesler when he played for Vancouver, but I’m not too sure now.”
- What kind of music do you listen to?
Cayden: “A little bit of everything. Country, hip hop, everything.”
- What’s your favourite food?
Cayden: “Anything pasta.”
- What do you hope for the future, in terms of this season?
Cayden: “Definitely repeat last year and the year before and just keep going; take some wins.”