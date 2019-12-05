Huskies Player of the Week: Dawson Phillips

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #11 Forward Dawson Phillips.
Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.
As part of a weekly feature, Dawson was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.
Dawson Phillips Facts:
- Age: 19
- Height: 5′ 9″
- Weight: 170 lbs.
- Shoots: Left
- Hometown: Fort St. John, B.C.
- How long have you been with the Huskies?
Dawson: “This is my second year.”
- What position do you play?
Dawson: “It’s centre or wing.”
- How would you describe your style of play?
Dawson: “I get the energy going, get the puck deep and get the boys fired up.”
- What is your favourite moment so far with the Huskies?
Dawson: “Probably last year when we won the championship, it was a key moment.”
- Who’s your favourite hockey team?
Dawson: “The Vancouver Canucks.”
- Who’s your favourite hockey player?
Dawson: “Elias Peterson, I’d say, or Bo Horvat.”
- What kind of music do you listen to?
Dawson: “All kinds, actually, it’s whatever the guys are playing. I’ll just jam out to whatever.”
- What’s your favourite food?
Dawson: “I’ll go with tacos and ice cream.”
- What do you hope for the future, in terms of this season?
Dawson: “Hopefully win the championship and keep our streak going and go to Provs and win that too, so high hopes.”