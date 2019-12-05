Huskies Player of the Week: Dawson Phillips

Sports

By Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #11 Forward Dawson Phillips.
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #11 Forward Dawson Phillips.

Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.

As part of a weekly feature, Dawson was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.

Dawson Phillips Facts:

  • Age: 19
  • Height: 5′ 9″
  • Weight: 170 lbs.
  • Shoots: Left
  • Hometown: Fort St. John, B.C.
  • How long have you been with the Huskies?

Dawson: “This is my second year.”

  • What position do you play?

Dawson: “It’s centre or wing.”

  • How would you describe your style of play?

Dawson: “I get the energy going, get the puck deep and get the boys fired up.”

  • What is your favourite moment so far with the Huskies?

Dawson: “Probably last year when we won the championship, it was a key moment.”

  • Who’s your favourite hockey team?

Dawson: “The Vancouver Canucks.”

  • Who’s your favourite hockey player?

Dawson: “Elias Peterson, I’d say, or Bo Horvat.”

  • What kind of music do you listen to?

Dawson: “All kinds, actually, it’s whatever the guys are playing. I’ll just jam out to whatever.”

  • What’s your favourite food?

Dawson: “I’ll go with tacos and ice cream.”

  • What do you hope for the future, in terms of this season?

Dawson: “Hopefully win the championship and keep our streak going and go to Provs and win that too, so high hopes.”

