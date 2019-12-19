Huskies Player of the Week: Oscar Burgess

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #12 Defenseman Oscar Burgess.
Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.
As part of a weekly feature, Oscar was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.
Oscar Burgess Facts:
- Age: 18
- Height: 5′ 11″
- Weight: 170 lbs.
- Shoots: Left
- Hometown: Whitehorse, Y.T.
- How long have you been with the Huskies?
Oscar: “I’ve been with the Huskies for almost a year-and-a-half now.”
- What position do you play?
Oscar: “I’m a defenseman, left and right.”
- How would you describe your style of play?
Oscar: “I’m a stay-at-home defenseman, I like to make a quick play up the ice and just do my best to keep pucks out of the net.”
- What is your favourite moment so far with the Huskies?
Oscar: “So far, I’ve got to say winning the Championship last year, there’s not much that can top that.”
- Who’s your favourite hockey team?
Oscar: “Calgary Flames.”
- Who is your Favourite hockey player?
Oscar: “Jarome Iginla.”
- What kind of music do you listen to?
Oscar: “I listen to almost everything but when I’m at the rink, strictly heavy metal.”
- What’s your favourite food?
Oscar: “I’m not a very picky eater but I love sushi.”
- What do you hope for the future, in terms of this season?
Oscar: “In terms of the rest of this season, I think if we keep playing the way we have, I think we’ll be extremely successful.”