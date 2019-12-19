Sports

Huskies Player of the Week: Oscar Burgess

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #12 Defenseman Oscar Burgess.

Each week, a different player from the Huskies will be interviewed.

As part of a weekly feature, Oscar was met at the rink to talk about himself and his team effort.

Oscar Burgess Facts:

  • Age: 18
  • Height: 5′ 11″
  • Weight: 170 lbs.
  • Shoots: Left
  • Hometown: Whitehorse, Y.T.
  • How long have you been with the Huskies?

Oscar: “I’ve been with the Huskies for almost a year-and-a-half now.”

  • What position do you play?

Oscar: “I’m a defenseman, left and right.”

  • How would you describe your style of play?

Oscar: “I’m a stay-at-home defenseman, I like to make a quick play up the ice and just do my best to keep pucks out of the net.”

  • What is your favourite moment so far with the Huskies?

Oscar: “So far, I’ve got to say winning the Championship last year, there’s not much that can top that.”

  • Who’s your favourite hockey team?

Oscar: “Calgary Flames.”

  • Who is your Favourite hockey player?

Oscar: “Jarome Iginla.”

  • What kind of music do you listen to?

Oscar: “I listen to almost everything but when I’m at the rink, strictly heavy metal.”

  • What’s your favourite food?

Oscar: “I’m not a very picky eater but I love sushi.”

  • What do you hope for the future, in terms of this season?

Oscar: “In terms of the rest of this season, I think if we keep playing the way we have, I think we’ll be extremely successful.”

