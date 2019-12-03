Huskies raise over $1,000 for Fort St John Hospital Foundation during special game on Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies held their Men’s Health and Teddy Bear Toss game on Saturday, November 30, at the North Peace Arena.

This special game was in support of the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation and the Fort St. John Salvation Army.

According to Sabrina Trobak, of the Fort St. John Huskies, they were able to raise a total of $1,060.75 for the Hospital Foundation.

The money was raised through the gate admission, 50/50 draw, various games, and beverage sales from Mighty Peace Brewing.

For the Teddy Bear Toss, which was taken over from the Fort St. John Senior Flyers, Trobak says the Huskies were able to donate 94 Teddy Bears to the Salvation Army.

The Huskies had won Saturday night’s game with a score of 7-4 over the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks.