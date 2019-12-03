Sports

Huskies raise over $1,000 for Fort St John Hospital Foundation during special game on Saturday

By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Grande Prairie RCMP investigation leads to arrest and recovery of jewelry

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - An investigation by Grande Prairie RCMP has led to criminal charges and...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Huskies raise over $1,000 for Fort St John Hospital Foundation during special game on Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies held their Men's Health and Teddy Bear...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Community Demonstration Garden and Orchard Project in the works for District of Taylor

TAYLOR, B.C. - At a District of Taylor Council meeting on Monday, a presentation was given to...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies held their Men’s Health and Teddy Bear Toss game on Saturday, November 30, at the North Peace Arena.

This special game was in support of the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation and the Fort St. John Salvation Army.

According to Sabrina Trobak, of the Fort St. John Huskies, they were able to raise a total of $1,060.75 for the Hospital Foundation.

- Advertisement -

The money was raised through the gate admission, 50/50 draw, various games, and beverage sales from Mighty Peace Brewing.

For the Teddy Bear Toss, which was taken over from the Fort St. John Senior Flyers, Trobak says the Huskies were able to donate 94 Teddy Bears to the Salvation Army.

The Huskies had won Saturday night’s game with a score of 7-4 over the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks.

Previous articleCommunity Demonstration Garden and Orchard Project in the works for District of Taylor
Next articleGrande Prairie RCMP investigation leads to arrest and recovery of jewelry

More Articles Like This

Another successful year for Huskies Annual ‘Fill the Bus’ Food Drive

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies held their 22nd Annual ‘Fill the Bus’ Food Drive on Sunday,...
Read more

Busy week for NPSS Grizzlies Sports teams

Sports Samantha Stackhouse - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The senior girls volleyball team was in Vancouver last week competing at the AAAA Provincial Championships. The...
Read more

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers to host 4th Annual Foodbank Hockey Game on December 13

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers will be hosting their 4th Annual Foodbank Hockey Game on Friday,...
Read more

NEBC Bantam Trackers come away with a split from doubleheader as they hosted North Zone Kings

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Bantam Trackers were home over the weekend, November 30 and December 1, as they...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv