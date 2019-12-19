Huskies win at home on Wednesday with huge lead over Dawson Creek Junior Canucks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were home on Wednesday, December 18, as they took on the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks for their final game before the Christmas break.

This game was a lot like Christmas for the Huskies as they heavily dominated 60 minutes of play over the Canucks.

Throughout the first 40 minutes of play, the Pups would score seven goals on the Canucks.

Goals would be made by Brady Marzocco with two, Nick Loewen, Jared Loewen, Aiden Tegart, Jeridyn Loewen, and Nils Nemec.

The Huskies would lead with a score of 7-0 as they headed into the third period.

At 6:15 into the third frame, Nick Loewen would score a powerplay goal, with assists by Oscar Burgess and Jeridyn Loewen, making the score 8-0 over the Canucks.

Then at 8:45 into the period, the Canucks would score their only goal of the game, making the score 8-1 in the Huskies’ favour.

It is to note that, throughout the third period, a total of 23 penalties were handed out to both teams as the Canucks would not go out without a battle.

Now that the Huskies have played their final game of 2019, they will now have time to rest over the holidays and reflect on their first-place standing of 19 wins, four losses, and two overtime losses.

Following the Christmas break, the Huskies will be back on the ice in the new year, on January 3, as they host the JDA County Kings. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.