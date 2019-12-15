News

Huskies win first game of weekend series in Peace River on Saturday night

By Scott Brooks

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Unifor announces boycott campaign against Co-op in refinery labour dispute

REGINA — The union that represents hundreds of locked-out workers at a Regina refinery is calling for a nation-wide boycott of...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Huskies win first game of weekend series in Peace River on Saturday night

PEACE RIVER, A.B. - The Fort St. John Huskies were in Peace River on Saturday night, December...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Two suspects arrested in Grimshaw in connection with drug trafficking

GRIMSHAW, A.B. - Alberta Peace Regional RCMP and the Western Alberta District Rural Crime Reduction Unit have...
Read more
Scott Brooks

PEACE RIVER, A.B. – The Fort St. John Huskies were in Peace River on Saturday night, December 14, as they took on the North Peace Navigators for game one of two of a weekend series.

At 8:37 into the game, Nick Loewen would score a goal on the Navigators, with assists by Nils Nemec and Cayden Frenette, making the score 1-0.

Then at 7:22 remaining in the period, Jared Loewen would receive a two-minute penalty for slashing, and during that time, the Navigators would take advantage of the power play and score a goal on the Huskies, making the score tied at one apiece.

- Advertisement -

Then with 2:19 left in the first period, Nils Nemec would score a goal on Peace River, with a double assist from Nick Loewen and Jeridyn Loewen, making the score 2-1 over the Navs.

At 1:30 into the second period, Joel Bourgeois would score one on the Navigators, with assists by Dean Whitcomb and Jared Winkel, making the score 3-1.

Then with 7:06 remaining in the second frame, Jared Winkel would send the puck into Peace River’s net, with a double assist from Joel Bourgeois and Nick Loewen, making it a lead of 4-1 for the Huskies.

Fast forward to 40 seconds into the third period, Joel Bourgeois would make his second goal of the night, this time making an unassisted, short-handed goal, making the score 5-1 over the Navigators.

The next Huskies’ goal would come at 4:36 into the frame, as Nils Nemec would score his second goal of the night, with an assist by Tyler MacArthur, making the score 6-1.

Then a moment later, at 6:01 into the period, the Navigators would score a goal on the Huskies, but the Huskies would manage to hold off the Navs for the rest of the game and win it with a score of 6-2.

Up next, the Huskies are back at the Baytex Energy Centre as they take on the Navigators for a second game, with puck drop this afternoon, Sunday, at 3:30 p.m.

Previous articleTwo suspects arrested in Grimshaw in connection with drug trafficking
Next articleUnifor announces boycott campaign against Co-op in refinery labour dispute

More Articles Like This

Unifor announces boycott campaign against Co-op in refinery labour dispute

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
REGINA — The union that represents hundreds of locked-out workers at a Regina refinery is calling for a nation-wide boycott of the facility's owner, Federated Co-operatives...
Read more

Two suspects arrested in Grimshaw in connection with drug trafficking

News Adam Reaburn - 0
GRIMSHAW, A.B. - Alberta Peace Regional RCMP and the Western Alberta District Rural Crime Reduction Unit have arrested two suspects in connection...
Read more

The Energetic Edge Cheer Association puts on their ‘Christmas Cheer Market’

News Tiffany Phelan - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The sport of Cheerleading officially came to Fort St John in May of 2015.
Read more

UPDATE – Highway 97 closed at Beatton Airport Road

News Adam Reaburn - 0
UPDATED as of 7:50 a.m. - The highway is now open https://twitter.com/drivebc_ne/status/1206225259994603520 FORT ST. JOHN, B.C....
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv