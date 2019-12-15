Huskies win first game of weekend series in Peace River on Saturday night

PEACE RIVER, A.B. – The Fort St. John Huskies were in Peace River on Saturday night, December 14, as they took on the North Peace Navigators for game one of two of a weekend series.

At 8:37 into the game, Nick Loewen would score a goal on the Navigators, with assists by Nils Nemec and Cayden Frenette, making the score 1-0.

Then at 7:22 remaining in the period, Jared Loewen would receive a two-minute penalty for slashing, and during that time, the Navigators would take advantage of the power play and score a goal on the Huskies, making the score tied at one apiece.

Then with 2:19 left in the first period, Nils Nemec would score a goal on Peace River, with a double assist from Nick Loewen and Jeridyn Loewen, making the score 2-1 over the Navs.

At 1:30 into the second period, Joel Bourgeois would score one on the Navigators, with assists by Dean Whitcomb and Jared Winkel, making the score 3-1.

Then with 7:06 remaining in the second frame, Jared Winkel would send the puck into Peace River’s net, with a double assist from Joel Bourgeois and Nick Loewen, making it a lead of 4-1 for the Huskies.

Fast forward to 40 seconds into the third period, Joel Bourgeois would make his second goal of the night, this time making an unassisted, short-handed goal, making the score 5-1 over the Navigators.

The next Huskies’ goal would come at 4:36 into the frame, as Nils Nemec would score his second goal of the night, with an assist by Tyler MacArthur, making the score 6-1.

Then a moment later, at 6:01 into the period, the Navigators would score a goal on the Huskies, but the Huskies would manage to hold off the Navs for the rest of the game and win it with a score of 6-2.

Up next, the Huskies are back at the Baytex Energy Centre as they take on the Navigators for a second game, with puck drop this afternoon, Sunday, at 3:30 p.m.