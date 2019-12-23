Inconnu announces winners for Fall Raffle

Sports

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Inconnu Swim Club was selling tickets for their Fall Raffle and announced the winners on Friday, December 20, at the North Peace Leisure Pool.

Through their Fall Raffle, the Inconnu Swim Club was able to sell 3,464 tickets for a profit of $16,320.

All proceeds from this raffle went to support members of the Club for costs associated with swim meets and travel as the Inconnu Swim Club as Inconnu is a non-profit organization.

Winning first prize was Michelle Lindley for two Return CMA Tickets + $500.00 Cash.

Heather Malcolm won second prize of $1,000 cash and Carly Firesen was drawn for third prize for $500 cash.

Corporate sponsors for the raffle included Central Mountain Air, Everflo Compression Ltd, Northern Vision Care and Sugar Ray’s Pilot and Hotshot Services.

Inconnu thanks the community and its various sponsors for their continued, generous support.

