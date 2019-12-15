Inconnu Swim Club at Safeway this Sunday selling tickets for Fall Raffle

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Inconnu Swim Club will be at Safeway tomorrow, Sunday, December 15, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., selling tickets for their Fall Raffle.

This will be the last chance to buy these tickets at a convenient location.

Inconnu has only 240 tickets left out of the printed 3,500. Tickets are just $5.00 each.

- Advertisement -

The prizes up for grab includes:

1st Prize – 2 Return CMA Tickets + $500.00 Cash

2nd Prize – $1000.00 Cash

3rd Prize – $500.00 Cash

All proceeds from this raffle go to support the kids that are involved with the Inconnu Swim Club as Inconnu is a non-profit organization and rely on this generous support.

Inconnu thanks the community and its various sponsors for their continued support.

Corporate sponsors include Central Mountain Air, Everflo Compression Ltd, Northern Vision Care and Sugar Ray’s Pilot and Hotshot Services.

The draw date is December 20, at 7:00 p.m., at the North Peace Leisure Pool.

For more information, you can visit Inconnu’s Facebook page.