Sports

Inconnu Swim Club at Safeway this Sunday selling tickets for Fall Raffle

By Scott Brooks

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Inconnu Swim Club at Safeway this Sunday selling tickets for Fall Raffle

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Inconnu Swim Club will be at Safeway tomorrow,...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Investigators seeking victims of alleged sexual offender

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Prince George RCMP Investigators are seeking victims of an alleged sexual offender.
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Trackers host and win at 4th Annual Foodbank Hockey Game on Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were host to their 4th...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Inconnu Swim Club will be at Safeway tomorrow, Sunday, December 15, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., selling tickets for their Fall Raffle.

This will be the last chance to buy these tickets at a convenient location. 

Inconnu has only 240 tickets left out of the printed 3,500. Tickets are just $5.00 each.

- Advertisement -

The prizes up for grab includes:

  • 1st Prize – 2 Return CMA Tickets + $500.00 Cash
  • 2nd Prize – $1000.00 Cash
  • 3rd Prize – $500.00 Cash

All proceeds from this raffle go to support the kids that are involved with the Inconnu Swim Club as Inconnu is a non-profit organization and rely on this generous support.

Inconnu thanks the community and its various sponsors for their continued support.

Corporate sponsors include Central Mountain Air, Everflo Compression Ltd, Northern Vision Care and Sugar Ray’s Pilot and Hotshot Services.

The draw date is December 20, at 7:00 p.m., at the North Peace Leisure Pool.

For more information, you can visit Inconnu’s Facebook page.

Previous articleInvestigators seeking victims of alleged sexual offender

More Articles Like This

Trackers host and win at 4th Annual Foodbank Hockey Game on Friday

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were host to their 4th Annual Foodbank Hockey Game on...
Read more

Watson back in the Winners’ Circle at 2019 National Rodeo Finals

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
LAS VEGAS, N.V. - Local cowboy Jake Watson, of Hudson’s Hope, was back in the Winner's Circle on Thursday, December 12, after...
Read more

Czech Republic earns spot in semifinals after beating Canada West at World Junior A Hockey Challenge

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - More World Junior A Hockey Challenge preliminary action took place last night, Thursday, December 12, at the Encana...
Read more

Fort St John Huskies win at home on Thursday night against Sexsmith Vipers

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies were home on Thursday night, December 12, as they were host to...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv