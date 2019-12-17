Inconnu Swim Club attends JP Fiset Invitational in Edmonton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Inconnu Swim Club sent 9 swimmers to compete in the 2019 Vivos JP Fiset Invitational. The meet hosted almost 300 swimmers who all competed at the Kinsmen centre in the heart of Edmonton over the four day event.



The weekend was a great success for our athletes, Viggo Pedersen (13), Grayson Louie (13), Frankie Woods (12), Julien Kemp (13), Ethan Scoullar (13), Owen Lang (14), Alex McDonald (14), Cameron Louie (15), and Eric Louie (17), who all swam 7 events each.



Grayson Louie, Frankie Woods, and Alex McDonald all achieved 100% best times.

Grayson is our most recent Age Group Provincial qualifier. Grayson qualified in 50 m, 100 m, 200 m, and 400 m freestyle, and 200 Individual Medley.

Julien Kemp attended Age Group Provincials last year as a 12-year-old and re-qualified again as a 13-year-old.

“The qualifying times get faster as you get older and bigger,” Coach Norah Vogan said. “BC changes the times every year as well, so even if you think you’ve qualified for the next year, sometimes it’s not the case.”

Inconnu didn’t just go home with qualifying times.



Eric Louie took home two medals as well as a club record in the 50 butterfly. Eric set his club record in the 50 butterfly in finals on Friday night in a 25.50.

Cameron Louie secured a silver medal in the 50 freestyle Sunday night, touching the wall in a 24.77.

This swim meet is an event our club looks forward to every year. This year Grayson Louie, Frankie Woods, and Viggo Pedersen were first-timers in our club to attend JP Fiset. “Last year we sent 6 of our swimmers. Next year we hope to send even more!”.