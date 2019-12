Inconnu Swim Club holds 2019 Sadownik Memorial Swim Meet

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Inconnu Swim Club held its 2019 Sadownik Memorial Swim Meet last weekend, November 30 to December 1, at the North Peace Leisure Pool.

Close to 60 Inconnu swimmers took part in the swim meet, along with other swimmers from across the Peace Region and Grande Prairie.

Swimmers of all ages, from 6 to 17 years of age, took part in the swim meet.

Some of the older Inconnu members will be headed to the J.P. Fiset Swim Meet which takes place December 12 to the 15 in Edmonton.

Here is a list of some of the results from Inconnu swimmers:

Emma Brand – 8 & Under

50m Backstroke – 3rd

100m IM – 3rd

Brice Bellamy – 8 & Under

50m Breaststroke – 1st

100m Breaststroke – 1st

50m Backstroke – 1st

200m Breaststroke – 1st

100m IM – 1st

50m Freestyle – 1st

100m Backstroke – 1st

100m Freestyle – 1st

Soye Choi – 13-14

50m Breaststroke – 3rd

200m Backstroke – 3rd

200m Freestyle – 3rd

200m Breaststroke – 3rd

50m Freestyle – 1st

100m Freestyle – 3rd

Ridley Chisolm – 15 & Over

50m Breaststroke – 2nd

100m Breaststroke – 3rd

200m Freestyle – 1st

200m IM – 3rd

Sage Elliott – 11-12

200m Backstroke – 2nd

Dylan Gerber – 9-10

25m Backstroke – 2nd

Riley Gerber – 8 & Under

25m Backstroke

Julien Kemp – 13-14

100m Butterfly – 3rd

200m Butterfly – 3rd

100m Freestyle – 3rd

Kendra Huttema – 13-14

50m Breaststroke – 2nd

100m Breaststroke – 3rd

200m Freestyle – 1st

200m IM – 2nd

Owen Lang – 13-14

200m Backstroke – 2nd

100m Breaststroke – 2nd

400m Freestyle – 1st

200m Freestyle – 1st

200m Breaststroke – 1st

400m IM – 2nd

50m Freestyle – 1st

200m Butterfly – 1st

Eric Louie – 15 & Over

50m Breaststroke – 1st

100m Breaststroke – 1st

100m Butterfly – 1st

50m Backstroke – 1st

200m Backstroke – 1st

100m IM – 1st

50m Freestyle – 2nd

100m Frestyle – 1st

Cameron Louie – 15 & Over

200m Backstroke – 1st

100m Breaststroke – 2nd

100m Butterfly – 2nd

200m IM – 1st

200m Breaststroke – 2nd

50m Freestyle – 1st

100m Backstroke – 1st

100m Freestyle – 2nd

Simon Louie – 11-12

200m Backstroke – 3rd

100m Breaststokre – 3rd

100m Butterfly – 3rd

50m Freestyle – 3rd

Quinn McCue – 8 & Under

100m IM – 2nd

50m Freesyle – 2nd

Madden Mize – 11-12

50m Backstroke – 3rd

100m IM – 2nd

Alexander McDonald – 13-14

100m Breaststroke – 1st

100m Butterfly – 1st

200m IM – 2nd

200m Breaststroke – 2nd

100m Freestyle – 1st

Monroe Mize – 9-10

100m IM – 3rd

Ryder Modde – 9-10

200m Backstroke – 2nd

100m Breaststroke – 1st

100m Butterfly – 2nd

200m Freestyle – 2nd

50m Butterfly – 1st

400m IM – 2nd

100m Backstroke – 2nd

Claire Logeman – 9-10

200m Backstroke – 4th

Evan Nurse – 11-12

50m Breaststroke – 1st

100m Breaststroke – 2nd

200m Breaststroke – 2nd

200m freestyle – 1st

Tegan Nielsen – 11-12

100m Backstroke – 2nd

50m Butterfly – 3rd

Tyrell O’Dwyer – 13-14

50m Breaststroke – 1st

100m breaststroke – 3rd

50m Butterfly – 1st

50m Freestyle – 2nd

Oluwapemisire Oyediji – 9-10

400m Freestyle – 1st

100m IM – 1st

Finn Rogers – 9-10

200m Backstroke – 1st

100m Butterfly – 1st

200m Breaststroke – 1st

400m IM – 1st

100m Backstroke – 1st

100m freestyle – 2nd

Rylan Pomeroy – 13-14

100m Backstroke – 2nd

Juel Rogers – 8 & Under

50m Breaststroke – 2nd

25m Backstroke – 1st

25m Breaststroke – 1st

50m Freestyle – 3rd

Nate Rogers – 11-12

50m Breaststroke – 2nd

100m Breaststroke – 1st

100m Butterfly – 1st

50m Backstroke – 1st

50m Butterfly – 1st

50m Freestyle – 1st

100m Backstroke – 1st

100m Freestyle – 1st

Kieran Rogers – 9-10

50m Breaststroke – 1st

400m Freestyle – 1st

200m Freestyle – 1st

200m IM – 1st

100m IM – 1st

50m Freestyle – 1st

100m Freestyle – 1st

Frankie Woods – 11-12

50m Breaststokre – 1st

200m Freestyle – 1st

200m IM – 2nd

50m Butterfly – 1st

100m Freestyle – 1st

Kade Schwarz – 15 & Over

400m Freestyle – 2nd

100m Backstroke – 2nd



Mason Stirling – 11-12

200m Freestyle – 2nd

50m Breaststroke – 3rd