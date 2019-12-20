Increased interim payments to help BC farmers recover from 2019 losses

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia has announced that farmers enrolled in the federal-provincial AgriStability program will be eligible to receive a much higher interim payment this winter to help them through a difficult 2019 agricultural year.

According to the Government, increasing the maximum interim payment from 50 to 75 percent of the estimated final payment will improve cash flow for farmers and help them continue operations as they recover from losses.

The Province says the difficult market conditions in 2019 are expected to result in higher than average AgriStability program payments to farm producers.

All farmers enrolled in AgriStability who expect to receive payment are eligible for the increased interim payment.

The increased interim amount offers timely support for grain and oilseed producers in the Peace region who have lost crops due to early snowfall.

Applications can be submitted by visiting the Province’s website.