Indigenous Students from Fort St John receive scholarship awards from Irving K Barber BC Scholarship Society

By Scott Brooks

New technology introduced to help protect caribou herd

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia has announced that a new way of...
Indigenous Students from Fort St John receive scholarship awards from Irving K Barber BC Scholarship Society

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - More than 600 Indigenous students have received over $1.8 million in awards...
Tickets for World Junior A Hockey Challenge exhibition game on sale this Thursday at North Peace Arena

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - An exhibition game for the World Junior A Hockey Challenge will be...
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – More than 600 Indigenous students have received over $1.8 million in awards from the Irving K. Barber B.C. Scholarship Society.

Out of the more than 600 students, a number of students from Fort St. John have received scholarship awards.

Receiving an undergraduate award from Fort St. John includes Tiffany Spahan, Sage Birley, and Madison Van Will.

Brettany Makuch of Fort St. John received a masters/doctoral award.

The Society’s Indigenous Student Awards program is funded from the returns on a $10 million endowment fund established by the Province of British Columbia in 2007, and subsequent grants totalling over $9 million made by the Province to enhance and expand the fund over the past 10 years.

A full list of recipients can be found on the Irving K. Barber B.C. Scholarship Society’s website.

