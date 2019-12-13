Investigators seeking victims of alleged sexual offender

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Prince George RCMP Investigators are seeking victims of an alleged sexual offender.

According to RCMP, on November 29, the Sex Crimes Unit began an investigation into sexual offences committed against a female under 16 years of age.

The Police say the investigation began after receiving a complaint from a member of the public.

- Advertisement -

Then on November 30, police executed a search warrant on the 900 block of Victoria Street and arrested 35-year-old Kevin James Belcourt.

Belcourt has been charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

· Child luring (2 counts)

· Making sexually explicit material to a child (2 counts)

· Sexual interference

· Distributing child pornography

· Failing to comply with prohibition order

· Failing to comply with probation

At this time, Belcourt remains in custody.

All of these charges are directly related to alleged offences against one youth.

Police believe that Belcourt communicated with the victim via the Snapchat social media app which facilitated several in-person meetings and police believe there may be more victims.

Belcourt’s Snapchat vanity names included Emily Mojo, James Biggs and Eddy100.

Anyone having had contact with those accounts and/or Belcourt between July 2019 and November 30th, 2019 is asked to call the Prince George RCMP’s Sex Crimes Unit at 250-561-3300.

Police are urging parents of young girls with social media accounts to monitor their accounts and speak to them about this investigation.