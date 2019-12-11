Sports

Jake Watson competing in saddle bronc at National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

LAS VEGAS, N.V. – Local cowboy Jake Watson, of Hudson’s Hope, is currently down in Las Vegas for the 2019 National Finals Rodeo.

While at the National Finals Rodeo, Watson is competing in the saddle bronc competition.

On Saturday, December 7, Watson was able to receive a score in the third go-round where he managed to earn a tie in fifth place with 87 points and $5,500.

Then on Monday, in the fifth go-round, Watson greatly improved his performance where he managed to place in first with a score 92 points, winning the round, and earning a pay of $26,230.77.

Following Monday’s performance, Watson was looking to continue his winnings in the sixth go-round on Tuesday.

Despite earning 81 points, Watson placed tied for ninth in the sixth go-round.

The National Finals Rodeo continues until December 14 in Las Vegas.

