Jake Watson wraps up 2019 National Finals Rodeo with great performances

LAS VEGAS, N.V. – Local cowboy Jake Watson, of Hudson’s Hope, was competing in the saddle bronc event at the 2019 National Finals Rodeo, from December 5 to the 14, in Las Vegas.

Watson was able to receive a score in the third go-round where he managed to earn a tie in fifth place with 87 points and $5,500.

Then in the fifth go-round, Watson greatly improved his performance where he managed to place in first with a score 92 points, winning the round, and earning a pay of $26,230.77.

Despite a good performance in the fifth go-round, Watson placed tied for ninth in the sixth go-round.

Then for the eighth go-round, Watson was back in the Winner’s Circle after placing in first with a score of 89.5 points on Calgary Stampede’s Stampede Warrior.

Following the eighth go-round, Watson would place fifth in the ninth go-round with a score of 83.5.

Then to finish off the National Finals Rodeo, in the tenth go-round, Watson would place in second with 89.5 points.

Watson has placed sixth in saddle bronc with season earnings of $236,406.