Sports

Jake Watson wraps up 2019 National Finals Rodeo with great performances

By Scott Brooks

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

South Dakota governor plans revision of riot-boosting laws

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is planning to have another try at so-called riot-boosting laws...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Snowfall warning issued for Fort Nelson

FORT NELSON, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Fort Nelson.
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Jake Watson wraps up 2019 National Finals Rodeo with great performances

LAS VEGAS, N.V. - Local cowboy Jake Watson, of Hudson’s Hope, was competing in the saddle...
Read more
Scott Brooks

LAS VEGAS, N.V. – Local cowboy Jake Watson, of Hudson’s Hope, was competing in the saddle bronc event at the 2019 National Finals Rodeo, from December 5 to the 14, in Las Vegas.

Watson was able to receive a score in the third go-round where he managed to earn a tie in fifth place with 87 points and $5,500.

Then in the fifth go-round, Watson greatly improved his performance where he managed to place in first with a score 92 points, winning the round, and earning a pay of $26,230.77.

- Advertisement -

Despite a good performance in the fifth go-round, Watson placed tied for ninth in the sixth go-round.

Then for the eighth go-round, Watson was back in the Winner’s Circle after placing in first with a score of 89.5 points on Calgary Stampede’s Stampede Warrior.

Following the eighth go-round, Watson would place fifth in the ninth go-round with a score of 83.5.

Then to finish off the National Finals Rodeo, in the tenth go-round, Watson would place in second with 89.5 points.

Watson has placed sixth in saddle bronc with season earnings of $236,406.

Previous articleNPSS Grizzlies Junior Girls Basketball places third at Condor Classic
Next articleSnowfall warning issued for Fort Nelson

More Articles Like This

NPSS Grizzlies Junior Girls Basketball places third at Condor Classic

Sports Samantha Stackhouse - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The junior girls basketball team opened their season this past weekend at the Condor Classic hosted by...
Read more

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers win at home on Sunday over Peace River Royals

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were home on Sunday, December 15, as they were host to...
Read more

Russia earns gold at 2019 World Junior A Hockey Challenge, Canada East takes silver

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The 2019 World Junior A Hockey Challenge wrapped up on Sunday, December 15, at the Encana Events Centre...
Read more

Fort St. John Huskies sweep weekend series over North Peace Navigators

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
PEACE RIVER, A.B. - The Fort St. John Huskies were in Peace River on Sunday, December 15, for a second game of...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv