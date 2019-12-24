Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Journalist group protests Alberta war room’s use of term reporters

By Canadian Press

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Public safety minister asks RCMP for clarity over Indigenous blockade strategy

OTTAWA — The federal public safety minister's office says it has spoken to the RCMP over concerns about language reportedly...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Huskies Head Coach reflects on season so far and looks ahead to new year

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Now that the Christmas break is upon us, it is now the...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Federal report says Canadians ‘doubtful’ on hitting emissions targets

OTTAWA — The federal government was told just before the fall election campaign that many Canadians didn't believe the country...
Read more
Canadian Press

EDMONTON — A group for Canadian journalists wants staff in the Alberta government’s so-called war room to stop calling themselves reporters when speaking to the public.

Numerous cases have surfaced over the last week of Canadian Energy Centre employees in Calgary calling people for interviews and identifying themselves as reporters.

The Canadian Association of Journalists says that’s not what they are.

- Advertisement -

President Karyn Pugliese says real reporters are, at the very least, arms-length from government.

She says the war room, set up by the government to correct what it sees as misinformation about Alberta’s energy industry, has a mandate to support the industry and government policy.

A spokesman for the energy centre has said staff are not advised to call themselves reporters.

Pugliese says journalism relies on fact-checking, something already shown to be questionable in war room stories.

She says using the term reporter for workers in a government public relations office is Orwellian.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24, 2019

The Canadian Press

Previous articlePremier’s statement on Christmas Day
Next articleFederal report says Canadians ‘doubtful’ on hitting emissions targets

More Articles Like This

Public safety minister asks RCMP for clarity over Indigenous blockade strategy

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
OTTAWA — The federal public safety minister's office says it has spoken to the RCMP over concerns about language reportedly used by the agency in...
Read more

Federal report says Canadians ‘doubtful’ on hitting emissions targets

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
OTTAWA — The federal government was told just before the fall election campaign that many Canadians didn't believe the country will meet targets for reducing its greenhouse-gas...
Read more

Premier’s statement on Christmas Day

News Tracy Teves - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan has issued the following statement marking Christmas Day: "On Dec. 25, Christians around...
Read more

New Year’s Eve at the Legion

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Royal Canadian Legion presents Newfoundland's Dave McHugh to celebrate New Year's Eve in...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv