Mayor Lori Ackerman speaks about the planning of the Community Foundation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – On the recent Moose Talks radio show, Mayor Lori Ackerman spoke about the importance and planning of the Community Foundation.

Moose Talks Today on Moose Talks Lori Ackerman, Mayor of Fort St. John, is stopping by to talk about the city's desire to establish a community foundation, and what she's looking forward to working on with council and the city in the new year. Then later David Green, Recreation Programmer, City of Fort St. John is stopping by to talk about everything you need to know about the Santa Claus Parade happening tomorrow starting at 5. Posted by Energeticcity.ca on Friday, 6 December 2019

Mayor Ackerman starts by expressing where the need for the Community Foundation comes from. With a Legacy Agreement with Peace River Partners the City of Fort St. John will receive a percentage of funds over a period of years.

The Community Foundation will be a way for the community to be able to decide where these monies are directed to by taking the decision making away from municipal government and rather in the hands of the Foundation that would run by its own board.

- Advertisement -

Currently the city of Fort St. John has a Let’s Talk page with information and a survey, which Mayor Ackerman encourages citizens to participate in and use their voice.

To view the Let’s Talk Page; CLICK HERE