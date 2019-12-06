News

Mayor Lori Ackerman speaks about the planning of the Community Foundation

By Tracy Teves

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John Huskies look to win 8th game in a row this Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies are on the road this Saturday, December...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

First leg of Speed Skating Canada Cup this weekend in Fort St John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The first leg of the Speed Skating Canada Cup is taking...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Doig River First Nations makes donation to Women’s Resource Society

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Doig River First Nations has made another donation to the community as...
Read more
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – On the recent Moose Talks radio show, Mayor Lori Ackerman spoke about the importance and planning of the Community Foundation.

Moose Talks

Today on Moose Talks Lori Ackerman, Mayor of Fort St. John, is stopping by to talk about the city's desire to establish a community foundation, and what she's looking forward to working on with council and the city in the new year. Then later David Green, Recreation Programmer, City of Fort St. John is stopping by to talk about everything you need to know about the Santa Claus Parade happening tomorrow starting at 5.

Posted by Energeticcity.ca on Friday, 6 December 2019

Mayor Ackerman starts by expressing where the need for the Community Foundation comes from. With a Legacy Agreement with Peace River Partners the City of Fort St. John will receive a percentage of funds over a period of years.

The Community Foundation will be a way for the community to be able to decide where these monies are directed to by taking the decision making away from municipal government and rather in the hands of the Foundation that would run by its own board.

- Advertisement -

Currently the city of Fort St. John has a Let’s Talk page with information and a survey, which Mayor Ackerman encourages citizens to participate in and use their voice.

To view the Let’s Talk Page; CLICK HERE

Previous articleRussia beats Canada West in World Junior A Hockey Challenge exhibition game
Next articleAnnual Seniors Supper tonight in Taylor

More Articles Like This

Doig River First Nations makes donation to Women’s Resource Society

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Doig River First Nations has made another donation to the community as part of their on-going Christmas...
Read more

Unemployment rate in Northeast BC sees slight decrease during November

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Provincial unemployment data for the month of November has been released. The...
Read more

Taylor Light up Competition

News Tracy Teves - 0
TAYLOR, B.C. - The District of Taylor Council is hosting a Light up Competition. Tuesday, December 10th, 2019,...
Read more

Annual Seniors Supper tonight in Taylor

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Kin Club of Fort St. John is hosting its Annual Senior Supper tonight, Friday, December 6th,...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv