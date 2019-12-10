Opinion

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Supporting Illegal cannabis

By Dan Davies

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Baldonnel Elementary holding silent auction for student-built shed

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Baldonnel Elementary School is holding a silent auction for a 10' x...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Team USA beats Czech Republic in OT on Monday night as Wolrd Junior A Challenge Preliminaries continue

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - More preliminary action for the Wolrd Junior A Hockey Challenge took place last...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

NPSS Senior Alternate Program students spread the warmth this holiday season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Students of the Senior Alternate Program at North Peace Secondary School are...
Read more
Dan Davieshttps://www.leg.bc.ca/learn-about-us/members/41st-Parliament/Davies-Dan
Dan Davies is the MLA for Peace River North

Last week a YouTube video surfaced of a closed-door meeting between North Island MLA Claire Trevena and frustrated constituents from struggling Vancouver Island logging communities. It showed several heated exchanges between Transportation Minister Trevena and forestry sector workers in Campbell River who are left feeling abandoned by John Horgan and the NDP.

Those forestry workers aren’t the only ones feeling abandoned. As we enter the holiday season many are left out of work and have been provided nothing in terms of relief from the NDP government.

Instead, as the forestry crisis is worsening, news broke that John Horgan has created a relief fund for illegal cannabis growers in the Kootenays.

- Advertisement -

Think about that — at a time when the forestry industry is imploding and thousands of workers are unemployed across the province, this government is providing taxpayer dollars to illegal cannabis growers.

The Cannabis Business Transition Initiative was quietly announced last month and gives $675,000 dollars to help existing illegal cannabis growers in the Kootenays “overcome the barrier to operation in the legal economy” as they transition out of the black market.

Conveniently, the Kootenay region receiving the funding happens to be home to two NDP MLA cabinet ministers.

It’s understandable to want to support an emerging industry, but it flies in the face of common sense to put taxpayer dollars in the hands of previously illegal enterprises, meanwhile claiming there is no money left to support the industry that grew this province.

Last month B.C. lost a staggering 25,800 private-sector jobs, with natural resources and agriculture jobs the hardest hit sectors amidst the downturn.

People are being pushed to the brink financially, paycheques have disappeared, creditors and bankers are looming, vehicles and equipment are being repossessed. Will the message ever sink in at the cabinet table in Victoria?

One forestry worker let Trevena hear it during the heated meeting in Campbell River last week stating: “Victoria is its own economy. They don’t even feel what’s happening here, but the accountants, lawyers and politicians are all getting paid full time, full bore, on the back of all of us.”

To date, there have been over ten thousand job losses in B.C.’s forestry sector this year alone and zero new funding available for the forestry industry.

You would hope that a government who cares about hardworking British Columbians would prioritize supporting a struggling industry over supporting black market pot growers.

Previous articleSalvation Army Food Bank receives $75,000 from the Community Support Grant Program
Next articleNext step for the Tourism Board to become a society

More Articles Like This

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Good news for energy sector

Opinion Bob Zimmer - 0
After years of unnecessary delays, construction on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has officially begun. It is finally some...
Read more

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Government needs to embrace and support small business

Opinion Dan Davies - 0
This week, the BC Liberal caucus welcomed many representatives from Lower Mainland business improvement organizations. Small businesses are struggling to stay afloat...
Read more

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Replacing the Taylor Bridge

Opinion Bob Zimmer - 0
Those of us that travel across Taylor Bridge know how important it is to our local and regional economy. Since 1960, it...
Read more

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Farmers struggling in the Peace

Opinion Adam Reaburn - 0
All of us in the Peace Region know what a cold and rainy summer we just had and no one has felt...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv