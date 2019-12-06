Energetictickets.ca Events

Monster Madness Tour STARS OF EXTREME MONSTER TRUCKS – February 1, 2020

By Bernard Suen

DAWSON CREEK – Monster Madness Tour will be the motorsports entertainments epicenter with the nation’s most...
Huskies Player of the Week: Dawson Phillips

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #11 Forward Dawson Phillips.
NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers on the road for two games this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are on the road for two...
Bernard Suen

DAWSON CREEK – Monster Madness Tour will be the motorsports entertainments epicenter with the nation’s most competitive MONSTER TRUCKS as they invade the Encana Events Centre on February 1st, 2020. See these
incredible 10,000 pound, car-crushing giants compete in Racing, Wheelie Contests, and then rock the house with amazing Freestyle Action during the Monster Madness Tour! Plus, you can meet the drivers and see the
trucks up close at the pre-event Pit Party!


Tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, December 6th, at 10:00 a.m. MST. Tickets may be purchased online at www.tigerboxofficeplus.ca by phone at 1-877-339-8499, and in person at Systems Sound Source FSJ/Tiger Box Office Plus
at the Encana Events Centre.


Advance Reserved Tickets will be priced at:
Price Level 1 (Row 7 & 8, Sections 103-107, 116-120) – $49.00
Price Level 2 (Rows 9 – 15 Sections 103-107, 116-120) – $39.00
Price Level 3 (Rows 7-15 in corners Sections 101-102, 108-110, 113-115, 121-122) – $29.00
Price Level 4 (FAMILY ZONE – No Alcohol) – $19.00
Family Pack – (4 tickets in PL2 *including Pit Pass) $116.00
Family Pack 2 – (4 tickets in PL3 *including Pit Pass) $70.00
All Tickets include a PIT PASS until December 25th – After December 25th Pit Passes are an additional $5.00
Kids under 2 are Free – Child must be accompanied by an adult

PIT PARTY & DRIVER AUTOGRAPH SESSION…Come early, meet the drivers, get autographs and take photos of
the drivers and their Monsters. Pit party pass must be accompanied by an event ticket.


FREESTYLE MOTOCROSS… The best of the best will be performing sick tricks.


RIDE TRUCK…That’s right! Get the ride of your life on-board a real Monster Truck during the Pit Party and
Intermission.

