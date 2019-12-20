More Peace Region non-profits receive funding from BC Hydro GO Fund

FORT ST.JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro has released its list of B.C. Hydro GO Fund recipients that are receiving the final grants of 2019.

Non-profit community service providers to receive funding include:

Fort St. John Métis Society

Fort St. John Association for Community Living

Fort St. John Literacy Society

Northeast Aboriginal Business Centre Society

Fort St. John Public Library Association

According to B.C. Hydro, this is the 12th time that grants have been awarded from the $800,000 fund, which was established in 2016.

- Advertisement -

So far, almost $438,000 has been distributed to 49 projects. Applications for funding are accepted on an ongoing basis and funds are distributed quarterly over an eight-year period.

For more information on the fund, including past recipients and application details, you can visit the Site C Project website.