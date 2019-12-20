More Peace Region non-profits receive funding from BC Hydro GO Fund

FORT ST.JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro has released its list of B.C. Hydro GO Fund recipients that are receiving the final grants of 2019.
Non-profit community service providers to receive funding include:
- Fort St. John Métis Society
- Fort St. John Association for Community Living
- Fort St. John Literacy Society
- Northeast Aboriginal Business Centre Society
- Fort St. John Public Library Association
According to B.C. Hydro, this is the 12th time that grants have been awarded from the $800,000 fund, which was established in 2016.
- Advertisement -
So far, almost $438,000 has been distributed to 49 projects. Applications for funding are accepted on an ongoing basis and funds are distributed quarterly over an eight-year period.
For more information on the fund, including past recipients and application details, you can visit the Site C Project website.