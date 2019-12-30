NewsRegional

More work expected on Taylor Bridge later this week

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

TAYLOR, B.C. – More maintenance has been scheduled to take place on the Taylor Bridge.

According to Dawson Road Maintenance North Peace, welding will be taking place this Thursday and Friday night, January 2 and 3, from 7:00 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. each night.

This welding is part of the on-going work to ensure the Taylor Bridge remains safe for traffic.

Traffic will be single lane alternating with up to 20-minute delays.

DRM is advising drivers to plan this delay in their commute.

Check DriveBC for updates, or you can call the after-hours line at 1-888-883-6688.

