Opinion

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Christmas Greetings

By Bob Zimmer

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Grande Prairie RCMP seize drugs and weapons following traffic stop

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP have seized drugs and weapons, and laid several charges, following...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Grande Prairie RCMP lay charges following suspicious person complaint

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB - RCMP have charged two people with drug and weapons offences, after receiving a...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Toys for Tickets Campaign end date soon approaches

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Toys for Tickets Campaign end date is Thursday, December 19th, 2019.
Read more
Bob Zimmer

I want to take this opportunity to wish you and your family a safe and Merry Christmas.

I know for many in our region this has been a hard year which can make this time of year difficult, but I hope that you all will be able to spend time with loved ones and enjoy the company of your friends and family.

Christmas is a time to reflect on the past year and look toward the future and what it will have in store.

- Advertisement -

On that note, I am honoured and humbled to have been elected to represent our region in the House of Commons for a third term. Thank you for once again entrusting me with this great responsibility. I am also honoured to have been named to Shadow Cabinet as the Shadow Minister for Northern Affairs and Northern Economic Development Agency. I am working hard every day to continue to be a strong advocate for our northern communities and to ensure that the interests of those living in these regions are heard and understood.

While there have been many challenges for our region this year, it is in our nature to be resilient. We care about our neighbours and friends and we are always there for one another. I am so proud to represent all of you in the House of Commons and I want to take this moment to thank you for everything you do to make Northeastern BC such a great place to live and raise a family.

I also want to give thanks for the sacrifices made by our members of the Canadian Armed Forces, our Veterans, and their families.

I’d like to finish by repeating the timeless words of the first Christmas:

“Now there were in the same country shepherds living out in the fields, keeping watch over their flock by night. And behold, an angel of the Lord stood before them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were greatly afraid. Then the angel said to them, ‘Do not be afraid, for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy which will be to all people. For there is born to you this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord. And this will be the sign to you: You will find a Babe wrapped in swaddling cloths, lying in a manger.’  And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God and saying: ‘Glory to God in the highest, And on earth peace, goodwill toward men!’” Luke 2:8-14 (NKJV)

From my family Val, Kristian, David, Tim and Bobbie, and my staff, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Previous articleRussia earns gold at 2019 World Junior A Hockey Challenge, Canada East takes silver
Next articleNEBC Yukon Midget Trackers win at home on Sunday over Peace River Royals

More Articles Like This

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Supporting Illegal cannabis

Opinion Dan Davies - 0
Last week a YouTube video surfaced of a closed-door meeting between North Island MLA Claire Trevena and frustrated constituents from struggling Vancouver...
Read more

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Good news for energy sector

Opinion Bob Zimmer - 0
After years of unnecessary delays, construction on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has officially begun. It is finally some...
Read more

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Government needs to embrace and support small business

Opinion Dan Davies - 0
This week, the BC Liberal caucus welcomed many representatives from Lower Mainland business improvement organizations. Small businesses are struggling to stay afloat...
Read more

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Replacing the Taylor Bridge

Opinion Bob Zimmer - 0
Those of us that travel across Taylor Bridge know how important it is to our local and regional economy. Since 1960, it...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv