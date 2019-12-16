MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Christmas Greetings

I want to take this opportunity to wish you and your family a safe and Merry Christmas.

I know for many in our region this has been a hard year which can make this time of year difficult, but I hope that you all will be able to spend time with loved ones and enjoy the company of your friends and family.

Christmas is a time to reflect on the past year and look toward the future and what it will have in store.

- Advertisement -

On that note, I am honoured and humbled to have been elected to represent our region in the House of Commons for a third term. Thank you for once again entrusting me with this great responsibility. I am also honoured to have been named to Shadow Cabinet as the Shadow Minister for Northern Affairs and Northern Economic Development Agency. I am working hard every day to continue to be a strong advocate for our northern communities and to ensure that the interests of those living in these regions are heard and understood.

While there have been many challenges for our region this year, it is in our nature to be resilient. We care about our neighbours and friends and we are always there for one another. I am so proud to represent all of you in the House of Commons and I want to take this moment to thank you for everything you do to make Northeastern BC such a great place to live and raise a family.

I also want to give thanks for the sacrifices made by our members of the Canadian Armed Forces, our Veterans, and their families.

I’d like to finish by repeating the timeless words of the first Christmas:

“Now there were in the same country shepherds living out in the fields, keeping watch over their flock by night. And behold, an angel of the Lord stood before them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were greatly afraid. Then the angel said to them, ‘Do not be afraid, for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy which will be to all people. For there is born to you this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord. And this will be the sign to you: You will find a Babe wrapped in swaddling cloths, lying in a manger.’ And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God and saying: ‘Glory to God in the highest, And on earth peace, goodwill toward men!’” Luke 2:8-14 (NKJV)

From my family Val, Kristian, David, Tim and Bobbie, and my staff, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!