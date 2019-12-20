MP Bob Zimmers speaks on his new position as Shadow Minister for Northern Affairs and Northern Economic Development

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – MP Bob Zimmer was a recent guest on the talk radio show Moose Talks discussing his new position as a Shadow Minister for Northern Affairs and Northern Economic Development.

Zimmer shares, the position is a big role that is all-encompassing for the North and the needs of Canadians. Zimmer is getting an understanding of what needs to get done.

In January Zimmer shares he will be travelling to the Yukon and North West Territories to meet with the people and get to know what their needs are.

The term Shadow Minister is like a government in waiting explained Zimmer, sharing it is a full understanding of the roles and responsibilities of the government. To not just criticize the government yet develope visionary thinking.

Zimmer shares he feels this is what was lacking in the last election was a vision for Canadians and he would like to share with creating this.

The interview continues to speak about Zimmer’s message to get resources out to the market and wants to work with the current government to see this proceed.

Zimmer shares he does not foresee another election and then the interview speaks on Zimmer’s thoughts on the Throne Speech.

Zimmer expresses his hope is with the pipeline and with shovels in the ground that it gets done so the oil can get to port and LNG Canada can get off the ground.

Part of the narrative in the news is Canada can be a good player in the world with reducing immissions.