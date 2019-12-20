News

MP Bob Zimmers speaks on his new position as Shadow Minister for Northern Affairs and Northern Economic Development

By Tracy Teves

Highway 97 closed south of Dawson Creek at E Arras Road

Dawson Creek, B.C. - DriveBC is reporting of a traffic incident 16 kilometres south of Dawson Creek...
Fort St John Arts Council hosts ‘Arts Stars – Home for Christmas’

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Arts Council was host to 'Arts Stars -...
West Moberly willing to work with SD 60 on lease agreements for Camp Cameron

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 Trustees voted in favour of sending a letter to the...
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – MP Bob Zimmer was a recent guest on the talk radio show Moose Talks discussing his new position as a Shadow Minister for Northern Affairs and Northern Economic Development.

Moose Talks – Dec 13 2019

This week on Moose Talks – Bob Zimmer, MLA for Prince George – Peace River – Northern Rockies is stopping by to chat a bit about the brief sitting the House of Commons just completed and what Bob is looking forward to in the new year in the House of Commons. Then Connie Greyeyes – Fort St. John's Connie Greyeyes is going to tell us all about how Whoopi Goldberg ended up wearing Connie's beaded medallion she had made in honour of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls on The View

Posted by 100.1 Moose FM on Friday, 20 December 2019

Zimmer shares, the position is a big role that is all-encompassing for the North and the needs of Canadians. Zimmer is getting an understanding of what needs to get done.

In January Zimmer shares he will be travelling to the Yukon and North West Territories to meet with the people and get to know what their needs are.

The term Shadow Minister is like a government in waiting explained Zimmer, sharing it is a full understanding of the roles and responsibilities of the government. To not just criticize the government yet develope visionary thinking.

Zimmer shares he feels this is what was lacking in the last election was a vision for Canadians and he would like to share with creating this.

The interview continues to speak about Zimmer’s message to get resources out to the market and wants to work with the current government to see this proceed.

Zimmer shares he does not foresee another election and then the interview speaks on Zimmer’s thoughts on the Throne Speech.

Zimmer expresses his hope is with the pipeline and with shovels in the ground that it gets done so the oil can get to port and LNG Canada can get off the ground.

Part of the narrative in the news is Canada can be a good player in the world with reducing immissions.

