MSP premiums to be eliminated as of January 1

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – December marks the last month that British Columbians will receive their bill for Medical Services Plan premiums.

According to the Province, as of January 1, 2020, MSP premiums will be fully eliminated as part of the Government’s plan to make life more affordable.

The Government says the elimination of MSP premiums represents a net tax cut of $800 million. Individuals will save up to $900 a year, while families will save up to $1,800 a year.

British Columbia was one of the last provinces in Canada to have user premiums for health care.

MSP beneficiaries who have auto-payments through their financial institution are being reminded to cancel that arrangement to ensure payments to the Province do not continue. 

While MSP premiums are being eliminated, all outstanding balances will still need to be paid to the Province.

