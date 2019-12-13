FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Il Lago FSJ Italian Family Restaurant is hosting the 3rd Annual ‘My Special Time with Santa’ an opportunity for children and adults with disabilities to visit with Santa.

Jolene Mackay photography, Imagine that and Doin’s in the Peace Country are coming together to help ensure no child misses out on their time with Santa by offering children and adults, with special needs an exclusive chance to see him outside of busy shopping centers.

My Time With Santa at Il Lagos offers children and adults with challenging social, emotional or behavioural needs a more sedate, sensory-friendly visit with Santa featuring low lighting and quiet surroundings.

- Advertisement -

Families with children diagnosed with special needs can register for a specific session with Santa by emailing; Ilago108@gmail.com

This is a free event and the venue is wheelchair accessible. Everyone is welcome, the venue has a wheelchair ramp and is fully accessible.

My Special Time with Santa takes place Sunday, December 15th, 2019, from Noon to 3 pm at the Il Lago Italian Family Restaurant located at 10419 Alaska Road South.

To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE