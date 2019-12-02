NEBC Bantam Trackers come away with a split from doubleheader as they hosted North Zone Kings

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Bantam Trackers were home over the weekend, November 30 and December 1, as they were host to a doubleheader.

For the doubleheader, the Trackers took on the North Zone Kings and ended up coming away with a split.

During game one, on Saturday, the Kings jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, and by the end of the period, the score was 3-1 over the Trackers.

Advertisement

Throughout the game, the Trackers would battle hard and despite best efforts, the Trackers would end up falling 7-5 to the Kings.

Then during game two, on Sunday, the Trackers were looking for a win and were quick to take the lead over the Kings.

Eventually, after a close 60 minutes of play, the Trackers were able to maintain their lead and would win 3-2 over the Kings.