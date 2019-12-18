NEBC Bantam Trackers split weekend series with Central Zone Okanagan Rockets

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Bantam Trackers were in Kelowna over the weekend, December 14 and 15, for a two-game series as they took on the Central Zone Okanagan Rockets.

For game one, the Trackers were not off to a good start as they would fall 3-1 to the Rockets. The Trackers’ lone goal would be made in the third period by Reid Norman, with an assist by Cayden Lindstrom.

A better effort was made by the Trackers in game two as they would win with a victory of 4-3 over the Rockets.

A scoreless third period led to Evan Baker picking up the win in net.

Up next, the Bantam Trackers will be on the road in the new year in Kamloops, January 1 to the 5, for the Kamloops International Bantam Ice Hockey Tournament.