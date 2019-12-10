Sports

NEBC Bantam Trackers sweep two-game series over North Central Bobcats

By Scott Brooks

NEBC Bantam Trackers sweep two-game series over North Central Bobcats

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Bantam Trackers were in Prince George on the weekend for a quick doubleheader against the North Central Bobcats.

On Saturday, December 7, the Trackers started with a strong start to the weekend as they won with a victory of 4-1 over the Bobcats.

Then on Sunday, the Trackers were able to have another outstanding performance on the ice.

In this game, the Trackers managed to beat the Bobcats with an even greater lead of 7-1.

Currently, the Bantam Trackers are in third in the standings with a record of 7-3-1 and a total of 15 points.

Up next, the Trackers will be in Kelowna, on December 14 and 15, as they take on the league-leading Central Zone Rockets.

