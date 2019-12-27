NEBC Bantam Trackers to compete in Kamloops International Bantam Ice Hockey Tournament

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Bantam Trackers will be headed to Kamloops, from January 1 to the 5, for the 52nd Annual Kamloops International Bantam Ice Hockey Tournament.

For the Tournament, the Trackers will be participating in Pool A of the Tier One Division which will include playing against the Prairie Storm, the North Zone Kings, and the Yale Lions.

To start off the Tournament, on January 1, the Trackers will be taking on the Yale Lions.

- Advertisement -

Then on January 2, the Trackers will be facing the North Zone Kings for game two of the Tournament.

Following game two, on January 3, the Trackers will be taking on the Prairie Storm for their third game of the Tournament.

Depending on how well they perform early on, the Trackers will have a chance in playing through the semi-finals and finals, possibly earning the Tournament Title.

The 52nd Annual Kamloops International Bantam Ice Hockey Tournament runs from January 1 to January 5, 2020, in Kamloops.