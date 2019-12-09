NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers on the road for two games over weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were on the road over the weekend, December 7 and 8, for two games.

On Saturday, the Trackers were in St. Albert as they took on the PAC Saints.

This was the first time this season that the Trackers and Saints had met.

In this game, the Saints were quick to take the lead in the first period as they would score two goals on the Trackers, making the score 2-0 as they headed into the second frame.

By the third period, the trackers would tie the score at two apiece.

The game would eventually end in a tie of 3-3. It is to note that all Trackers’ goals were scored on a powerplay.

Following Saturday’s game, the Trackers were in Edmonton as they took on the Maple Leaf Athletic Club.

In this game, the Maple Leaf Athletic Club dominated the game with a lead of 4-1 over the Trackers by the end of the second period.

During the third period, the Trackers would try to make a comeback, with the final score being 4-3 for the Maple Leaf Athletic Club.

Up next, the Trackers are home this Friday, December 13, as they take on the Grande Prairie Storm for the 4th Annual Foodbank Hockey Game. Puck drop is 12:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.