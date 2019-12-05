NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers on the road for two games this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are on the road for two games this weekend.

For game one of the weekend on Saturday, December 7, the Trackers are on the road to St. Albert as they take on the PAC Saints.

This is the first time this season that the Trackers and Saints have met.

Currently, the Saints are in fifth place in their division standings with five wins, seven losses, and one tie.

The Trackers are currently sitting in first place in the Northern Division with a total of 10 wins, one loss, and one tie.

The Trackers vs the Saints takes place Saturday at 8:30 p.m. at the Mark Messier Arena.

Then on Sunday, the Trackers go into Edmonton as they take on the Maple leaf Athletic Club.

When the Trackers take on the Maple Leaf Athletic Club, the game will be pretty evenly matched as they have a standing of 11 wins, one loss, and one tie; which is one more win than the Trackers.

The Trackers vs Maple Leaf Athletic Club takes place Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at the Confederation Arena in Edmonton.