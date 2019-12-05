Sports

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers on the road for two games this weekend

By Scott Brooks

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Huskies Player of the Week: Dawson Phillips

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #11 Forward Dawson Phillips.
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers on the road for two games this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are on the road for two...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Approved oilsands project now awaits pipeline capacity increases: developer

CALGARY — The developer of a 12,000-barrel-per-day thermal oilsands project approved Thursday by the Alberta government says...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are on the road for two games this weekend.

For game one of the weekend on Saturday, December 7, the Trackers are on the road to St. Albert as they take on the PAC Saints.

This is the first time this season that the Trackers and Saints have met.

- Advertisement -

Currently, the Saints are in fifth place in their division standings with five wins, seven losses, and one tie.

The Trackers are currently sitting in first place in the Northern Division with a total of 10 wins, one loss, and one tie.

The Trackers vs the Saints takes place Saturday at 8:30 p.m. at the Mark Messier Arena.

Then on Sunday, the Trackers go into Edmonton as they take on the Maple leaf Athletic Club.

When the Trackers take on the Maple Leaf Athletic Club, the game will be pretty evenly matched as they have a standing of 11 wins, one loss, and one tie; which is one more win than the Trackers.

The Trackers vs Maple Leaf Athletic Club takes place Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at the Confederation Arena in Edmonton.

Previous articleApproved oilsands project now awaits pipeline capacity increases: developer
Next articleHuskies Player of the Week: Dawson Phillips

More Articles Like This

Huskies Player of the Week: Dawson Phillips

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #11 Forward Dawson Phillips. Each week,...
Read more

Inconnu Swim Club holds 2019 Sadownik Memorial Swim Meet

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Inconnu Swim Club held its 2019 Sadownik Memorial Swim Meet last weekend, November 30 to December...
Read more

Tickets for World Junior A Hockey Challenge exhibition game on sale this Thursday at North Peace Arena

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - An exhibition game for the World Junior A Hockey Challenge will be taking place in Fort St....
Read more

Gardner takes part in Pro Rodeo Canada Maple Leaf Circuit Finals in Regina

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Jake Gardner, of Dawson Creek, was in Regina from November 27 to the 30 for the Pro...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv