NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers to host 4th Annual Foodbank Hockey Game this Friday

By Scott Brooks

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers to host 4th Annual Foodbank Hockey Game this Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers will be hosting their 4th Annual...
Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce Speaker Series

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce is hosting the...
Fort St. John RCMP continue an investigation into a break and enter, suspicious fire and vehicle theft

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - RCMP were called to the scene of a break and enter in...
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers will be hosting their 4th Annual Foodbank Hockey Game this Friday, December 13.

For this game, the Trackers will be hosting the Grande Prairie Storm.

According to Energetic Learning Campus Vice-Principal, Lori Coulter, this special Foodbank game will be held during the school day to allow students to watch the game as they cheer on their fellow schoolmates, as all of the Trackers attend North Peace Secondary School or the ELC.

While this game is open to the public, Coulter suggests that the public should attend early as the stands will fill up quickly by students from local schools.

Admission to the game is by donation of a non-perishable food item, which then will be collected for the Salvation Army Foodbank.

Tickets will also be on sale for the Trackers’ $5,000 Gift Card Christmas Raffle.

The 4th Annual Trackers’ Foodbank Hockey Game is this Friday, December 13 with Puck drop at 12:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

