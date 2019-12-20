Sports

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers to play three road games this weekend before Christmas break

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are on the road this weekend, December 20 to the 22, to play three more games before the Christmas break.

Tonight, Friday, to start off the weekend, the Trackers will be taking on the St. Albert Crusaders.

The Trackers have yet to play against the Crusaders.

Currently, the Crusaders are in first place in their division with 15 wins, one loss, and one tie, while the Trackers are in first in the Northern Division with 12 wins, two losses, and two ties.

Then on Saturday, the Trackers will be facing the KC Colts.

Currently, the Colts are in fifth place in their division with two wins, 14 losses, and one tie.

Then to wrap up the weekend, on Sunday, the Trackers will be taking on the St. Albert Steel.

The Steel currently stands at second place in their division with 12 wins, three losses, and one tie.

All games are scheduled to take place in Edmonton and St. Albert.

The first game in the new year for the Trackers will be in Peace River on January 5 as they take on the Peace River Royals.

