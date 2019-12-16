Sports

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers win at home on Sunday over Peace River Royals

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were home on Sunday, December 15, as they were host to the Peace River Royals.

At 9:32 into the game, Connor Brown would score on the Royals, with assists by Kurtis Lee and Kaden Arberry, making the score 1-0.

The next goal would come at 8:32 remaining in the period, as Chase London would score a goal, with a double assist from Justin Brownlee and Thomas Loewen, making the Trackers’ score 2-0 over Peace River.

Then with 7:44 left in the period, the Royals would score a goal on the Trackers which would make the score 2-1 as they headed into the second frame.

In the second period, a lot of action would take place as the Trackers would begin to go on a strong scoring streak.

Throughout the period, the Trackers would manage to score a total of five goals on the Royals.

By the end of the second frame, the score would be 7-2 in favour of the Trackers.

There would be no more scoring throughout the remainder of the game, so the Trackers would win the game 7-2 over the Royals.

Up next, the Trackers are on the road this coming weekend, December 20 to the 22, as they get three more games in before the Christmas break.

