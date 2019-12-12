New Cecil Lake DriveBC webcam will help travellers ‘know before they go’

VICTORIA, B.C. – 30 new DriveBC webcam’s and 71 more views have been added to the network in 2019 to help people better prepare for their travels.

New cameras are installed at B.C. locations to support drivers and road operators in planning for traffic and weather conditions on the route ahead. According to DriveBC, these cameras offer real-time images of hundreds of locations throughout the province, with a total of 457 highway cameras delivering 873 views.

Some of the new cameras and views added to the DriveBC network include:

Fort St. John: Cecil Lake Road at 243rd Road, looking east – this camera provides the maintenance contractor and drivers a look at conditions along this popular northern route, to plan for travel and snow clearing work.

Port McNeill: Highway 19 at Campbell Way, looking west and east – this camera helps fill a gap in video coverage on Vancouver Island, so travellers and emergency service providers can view conditions and traffic activity in the area.

Horne Lake: Highway 19 at Horne Lake Road – by popular request, this new camera provides north, west, east and south views of this busy intersection and of Highway 19 for people travelling through this part of Vancouver Island.

Mt. Kobau: Highway 3, next to Conifryd Lake, looking west and east – this camera helps fill a gap in a video coverage along this well-travelled and picturesque route. It also allows maintenance contractors in this southern Interior area to keep an eye on snow clearing needs as they arise.

Delta: Highway 99 at 80th Street, looking west and east – this camera was brought in by popular request from travellers, so they can see the scale of traffic during air shows in this area. The camera assists better route planning and helps police and traffic-control workers manage traffic.

DriveBC webcam locations are assessed based on need, identified either by residents, contractors or weather experts. The program works to maintain its network of existing cameras placed at strategic locations throughout the province.

In addition to providing current weather, road and traffic conditions, DriveBC also has links to information about border delays, inland ferries and how to safely drive in winter conditions.

People are encouraged to check DriveBC.ca before they head out on the roads and highways to make sure they “know before they go.”

To view the DriveBC webcams; CLICK HERE