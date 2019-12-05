New Deputy Fire Chief appointed at Fort St John Fire Department

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John Fire Department has named a new Deputy Fire Chief.

On Thursday, December 5, it was announced that Daniel Simpson will be the new Deputy Fire Chief, Community Services.

According to City Staff, Simpson has been serving with the Fort St. John Fire Department for 20 years and most recently has served in the role of Captain with B Company for the past eight years.

Simpson has also served in several positions with IAFF Local 2143 including President and most recently Shop Steward.

Simpson is taking over the role from Darrel Blades, who became the new Fire Chief following the retirement of Fire Chief Fred Burrows.