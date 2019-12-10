New Parsnip River Bridge on Highway 97 North opens for traffic

MACKENZIE, B.C. – The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has announced the opening of the new Parsnip River Bridge on Highway 97 North, approximately 30 kilometres south of Mackenzie.

According to the Government, the new Parsnip River Bridge is an open-top structure with two travelling lanes. The elimination of the height and width restrictions means a greater capacity to accommodate the heavy loads required to service resource industries like mining, forestry, oil and gas.

The addition of a dedicated sidewalk on the new bridge also improves safety for cyclists and pedestrians.

Final paving of the new Parsnip River Bridge and its approaches will be completed in spring 2020. The old steel truss bridge, built in 1953, will be decommissioned in 2020.

The Federal Government is contributing up to $12.9 million, while B.C. is contributing the remaining funding for the $30.4-million project.