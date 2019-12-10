NewsRegional

New study considers use of piece rates in BC’s agricultural sector

By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

New study considers use of piece rates in BC’s agricultural sector

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has released a study on the economic impact of piece rates in...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Baldonnel Elementary holding silent auction for student-built shed

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Baldonnel Elementary School is holding a silent auction for a 10' x...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Team USA beats Czech Republic in OT on Monday night as Wolrd Junior A Challenge Preliminaries continue

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - More preliminary action for the Wolrd Junior A Hockey Challenge took place last...
Read more
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province has released a study on the economic impact of piece rates in British Columbia.

According to the Government, the study, undertaken by Karen Taylor, University of British Columbia agricultural economist, focuses on B.C. farmers’ use of piece rates and provides data about the economic impact and use of piece rates in various crops.

This study was informed by historical data, as well as input from farmworkers who hand-harvest crops, growers and industry experts, which Taylor collected in 2018.

- Advertisement -

Taylor’s report is the first B.C.-specific review of how piece rates have been used in the province for several years.

The ministries of Labour and Agriculture are working jointly to review the data in Taylor’s report and will carefully consider the next steps to best serve workers, farmers and the viability of the agriculture industry.

The study can be found on the Province’s website.

Previous articleBaldonnel Elementary holding silent auction for student-built shed

More Articles Like This

Baldonnel Elementary holding silent auction for student-built shed

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Baldonnel Elementary School is holding a silent auction for a 10' x 12' shed.
Read more

NPSS Senior Alternate Program students spread the warmth this holiday season

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Students of the Senior Alternate Program at North Peace Secondary School are busy with fundraising efforts this...
Read more

New Parsnip River Bridge on Highway 97 North opens for traffic

News Scott Brooks - 0
MACKENZIE, B.C. - The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has announced the opening of the new Parsnip River Bridge on Highway 97...
Read more

Youth Changing Tomorrow Conference seeks Sponsors and Speakers

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Youth Changing Tomorrow Conference is seeking Sponsors and Speakers for its event taking place in Fort...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv